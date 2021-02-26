Fairborn man sentenced to 6 months in prison in child porn case

The Daily Beast

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican representative from Georgia, was recently stripped of her committee duties after it emerged that she'd pushed a whole range of wacko conspiracy theories—the Pizzagate and QAnon conspiracies, or that a cabal of Democrats are "Satan-worshipping pedophiles" (her words) trafficking children out of D.C. pizza parlors and harvesting their blood for a substance called "Adrenochrome," a plotline straight out of the Pixar film Monsters Inc. (really); that the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings were "false flag" operations; that "Zionist supremacists" are lording over a plot to push immigration all over the world; that the 9/11 attacks may not have happened, referring to a "so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon"—and called for the execution of Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and FBI agents. She's also, despite presenting as a God-fearing Christian, been accused of conducting a number of affairs (she's denied the allegations).Well, this week, she attempted to outdo herself in the "terrible" department by hanging an anti-transgender sign outside her office in order to taunt a congresswoman across the hall who has a trans child—and this before fighting against the Equality Act."The frontrunner for Worst Human of 2021 is working to defeat the Equality Act right now. This is an act that would ban discrimination against Americans based on sexual orientation or gender identity," explained Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night, before throwing to footage of Illinois Rep. Marie Newman hanging a transgender flag outside of her office as a message to Greene."Of course Marjorie could not let this go," Kimmel continued. "She had to respond by putting up a sign outside her office that said, 'There are two genders: male and female. Trust the science.' Now she trusts the science. Because that wasn't enough scumbaggery for one day, QAnon Marj had the audacity to say this on the floor of the House."Shockingly Real Tom Cruise Deepfakes Are Invading TikTokKimmel then cut to video of Greene offering this rather unconvincing argument: "I'd like to point out to my Democrat colleagues that there is no Republican member of Congress that condones the attack on the Capitol on January 6. I was also a victim in this chamber when it happened, and we are very offended at your constant attacks on us for claiming we had anything to do with it. So, that needs to stop." The late-night host was less than convinced, to say the least. "My god. We've got a Karen in Congress now. She's so awful," said Kimmel. "And by the way, what she said is interesting because yesterday, we learned that one of her closest friends and allies, a guy named Anthony Aguero, was in the Capitol on January 6. This is a guy who, when she was banned from Facebook, she appeared on his Facebook account. They're very good friends. But she's offended, because she had nothing to do with what happened! And not only that, one of her other close friends is the guy who actually planned and incited the riot at the Capitol. This guy," he added, pointing to a photo of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene together at a rally. Despite Greene's hateful theatrics, the Equality Act passed the House on Thursday.