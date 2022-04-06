Fairborn man sentenced to prison in drug trafficking case

Apr. 6—A 24-year-old Fairborn man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 16 1/2 years in prison.

Austin Clave Herald was sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

Herald must serve at least 11 years in prison, and once he is released he will be on probation for two to five years.

Herald sold methamphetamine and fentanyl beginning in September 2020 to confidential informants working with the Greene County ACE Drug Task Force, the release stated.

Information developed led police to obtain search warrants for Herald's home in Fairborn and a second house he used in Dayton.

The March 4, 2021, raid of the Dayton home yielded more than a kilogram of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of meth, cocaine, firearms, respirators, cutting agents and other tools used to prepare drugs for distribution.

Inside Herald's Fairborn home, police seized fentanyl and meth, and police also seized about $66,000 during the searches, the release stated.

"The drug dealers who profit from the sale of this poison must be rooted out and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Andrew Hunt, Greene County's chief trial counsel stated. "The Greene County ACE Task Force works for the people of this community going after drug dealers every day. This conviction and sentence is due to their hard work."