Fairborn police helping for help in identifying suspects from theft

Fairborn police are looking for help in identifying suspects from several thefts from vehicles the last couple of weeks, according to a news release.

The thefts have been occurring all over Greene and Montgomery Counties in Planet Fitness parking lots, parks, and even the parking lots of outdoor sporting events.

The suspects look in car windows to see if any purses or wallets are in plain view and then smash out the window to steal those items, Fairborn Police say.

They then go to Kroger, Meijer, or Dollar General to purchase Visa gift cards with the victim’s credit/debit cards.

Right now, no arrests have been, according to Fairborn Police.

They are asking for help in identifying the suspects and warning people not to leave valuables in their vehicle, whether their car is locked or not.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000 or their tip line at (937) 754-3018.