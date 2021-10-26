Fairborn police identify man who died after vehicle strike Saturday evening

Oct. 26—FAIRBORN — Fairborn police have identified a man who died Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Fairborn.

Samuel L. Terry, 62, of Fairborn, was struck near East Dayton Drive and South Central Avenue near the Marathon and Shell gas stations, according to the Fairborn Police Department.

On Saturday, Fairborn police responded to a call that arrived at 8:13 p.m. about a man who was reportedly struck by a vehicle, police said.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male, later identified as Terry, whose injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the report.

Police said that initial investigations found that the driver wasn't at fault in the crash, that they did stop and that they have not been charged.