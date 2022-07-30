Fairborn police investigating uptick in car break-ins

Jul. 29—FAIRBORN — Fairborn police are advising residents to take precautions after residents reported an uptick in car break-ins.

Fairborn police have received seven reports of thefts since the end of June, according to Police Chief Terry Bennington. In most of these cases, the victim's valuables are in plain view from outside the locked vehicle. Thieves then shatter the window of the car to quickly grab the items, and then purchase Visa gift cards with the victim's credit or debit cards.

Several neighboring jurisdictions are experiencing the same type of car thefts, Bennington said, adding that most incidents have occurred in city parks during sporting events or in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

"The majority of the thefts have been crimes of opportunity," Bennington said via email Friday. "Items have been left visible in the car (purses, laptops, etc.) and the thieves have either gained entry through an unlocked door or broken a window to get the property."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police advise residents not to leave anything that is valuable unattended in a vehicle.

"If you have to leave valuables in your car, try to lock them in your trunk or hide them so they are not visible to someone walking by," Bennington said.

Fairborn Police ask that if anyone has tips on these thefts to call the tip line at (937) 754-3018.