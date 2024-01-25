Fairborn police sergeant exchanges gunfire with Columbus homicide suspect

Jan. 25—A 31-year-old man wanted in a Columbus homicide fired shots Wednesday at Fairborn police officers trying to take him into custody.

The Fairborn Police Department attempted to arrest the man, identified as Breyon Xavier Bryant of Columbus, shortly before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West Funderburg Road.

"While officers were attempting to serve the arrest warrant the wanted subject was seen outside and upon seeing Fairborn officers, he fired several shots at the officers, according to a release issued Thursday from the police department.

A Fairborn sergeant returned fire and Bryant surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

No one was struck by bullets and no injuries were reported.

Fairborn police, citing Marsy's Law, are not naming the sergeant, described as a more than 10-year veteran of the department.

Sgt. Nathan Penrod, the department's public information officer, said the sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

Bryant was booked into the Greene County Jail with local criminal charges pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fairborn Detective Bureau and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.