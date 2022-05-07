Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

May 7—Maj. Eriks Fricsons, a Fairborn High School ROTC coordinator, has been arrested on five counts, three of which involve sexual offenses, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

A Fairborn City School District spokesman said Fricsons, 52, has resigned and the district is cooperating with the Fairborn Police Department.

Charges were filed Friday against Fricsons in Fairborn Municipal Court, including pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; corrupting with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and manufacturing or cultivating drugs, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The district said it would have no further comment pending the investigation.

Fricsons is in the Fairborn City Jail as of Friday evening and could not be reached for comment.