Fairburn police arrest 2 for stealing Kia models in Atlanta

Two people were recently arrested in Fairburn after stealing Kias out of Atlanta.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Fairburn police officers were alerted about a stolen vehicle traveling south from Union City on Highway 29 towards Fairburn.

Officers quickly staged at Highway 138 and Highway 29 where they found two stolen cars, a black Kia Rio and a white Kia Rio.

Both of the drivers were immediately arrested. Police said the two thieves were found with guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Clayton County.

The officer said both of the drivers were taken to the Fulton County jail.

Police did not identify either driver.

Channel 2 Action News has covered the rash of Kia thefts around the metro area in recent months.

Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News that they’ve made many arrests for stealing Kia. Police said the thieves believe they’re easier to steal.

In November 2022, police estimated that about 40% of all stolen cars in the city were either Kias or Hyundais.

