Fairchild man gets probation for stealing thousands of dollars in tools

Jan. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild man will spend two years on probation for stealing $4,200 worth of tools during a burglary at a town of Lincoln residence and later pawning several of the items.

Richard J. Felix III, 25, pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary.

A misdemeanor count of theft was dismissed but considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Felix must have no contact with the victims, pay $50 per month in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Felix was fined $858.

Felix's record will be expunged upon successful completion of probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two people told an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy that the garage at their residence was broken into on May 12.

The burglary occurred in the morning and items taken included a chop saw, chainsaws, welder, impact gun, air impact guns, an air cut-off tool and a ratchet set.

One of the residents said he believes Felix may have been involved in the incident because they used to be friends and that Felix was getting into trouble recently.

He said Felix would also know the two residents' work schedules.

A deputy conducted a pawn record search for Felix and observed several transactions for tools that appeared to be taken during the town of Lincoln burglary. The transactions were made at National Pawn Co., Me-No-Monie Pawn and Loan and C&C Pawnbrokers, all in Eau Claire.

The deputy took photographs of the tools and placed a hold on them.

All of the items photographed were claimed by the two town of Lincoln residents. They were able to identify both the make and model, as well as specific details, of each of the items.

A deputy spoke with Felix at his residence on May 31. He admitted taking some of the items. He said he helped one of the town of Lincoln residents fix his truck and was owed $400 for truck parts.

Felix said he took a chop saw and weed eater. He said he had already sold the items to friends.

Story continues

Felix denied stealing the items he took to the pawn shops. He said one of the residents sold those items to him. He said he pawned the items to get money to pay bills.

Felix's mother said she witnessed one of the town of Lincoln residents bring over tools to help Felix fix things.

The resident denied ever having Felix help him with his truck or selling him any items.

Felix was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three misdemeanors in April 2020.