Fairchild woman charged with neglecting her five children

Aug. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild woman has provided dirty and unhealthy living conditions for her five children, authorities say.

The children were ages 2, 6, 11, 12 and 14 when authorities say they discovered the living conditions at the woman's home in November.

Jacquelyn D. Lund, 37, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of neglecting a child and bail jumping, and four misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.

Lund is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker notified the Fairchild Police Department on Nov. 20 after Lund's 6-year-old daughter made concerning comments at school.

A police officer and the social worker visited Lund at her residence after talking with the child.

There were mounds of refuse on Lund's porch.

Inside the residence, the officer and social worker found mounded garbage, clothing and leftover food in the living room. Dirty diapers were on the floor along with an abundance of fruit flies. There was no clean place to sit down and no defining path to get to the kitchen.

In one bedroom, the top bunk of a bunkbed was so full of clutter that no one could sleep on it. The bottom bunk was stained and littered with food. The room also had a rabbit cage with a living rabbit. The cage appeared not to have been cleaned for a lengthy period of time. The room was full of clutter and food waste.

The bathroom was messy and had a litter box that had split open on the floor.

The kitchen was covered with dirty dishes, garbage, mold and fruit flies. The floor of the kitchen was smothered in what appeared to be feces. But it was unclear whether the feces was human or animal.

The refrigerator was hard to open because of the garbage in front of it. The food inside the refrigerator was not edible because of expiration dates and mold.

Other rooms inside the residence were in similar conditions.

One of the children told the social worker she had to scrub the counters every week, sweep, do all the laundry and clean up the kitchen. She said she gave up cleaning a month earlier because no one was helping her. The girl said Lund doesn't do any cleaning.

The girl said she is not provided with appropriate food.

The girl said the home has been in this condition for years. She said Lund will start cleaning two days before a social worker is scheduled to arrive.

A second child said he doesn't believe the residence is safe for him and his siblings.

Lund is free on a signature bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of her bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Lund could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.