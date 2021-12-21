Fairchild woman sentenced for neglecting her five children

Dec. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for allowing her five children to live in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.

Jacquelyn D. Lund, 38, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child. Seven additional counts of neglecting a child were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, all the charges will be dismissed in 18 months if Lund pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, completes parenting classes and has no contact with her children without approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

The charges stemmed from two separate cases.

According to the criminal complaint in the first case:

A social worker contacted authorities in December 2019 because the living conditions at Lund's residence for her five children, ages 2 to 13, were not sanitary.

The neglect occurred from October 2015 through December 2019.

The social worker was concerned Lund didn't have the skills to parent.

Interior sanitary conditions at Lund's residence included fleas, animal feces from more than one animal, garbage, fly strips, food debris, other garbage and debris, dirty diapers and full cat litter boxes.

The unsanitary conditions continued for four years.

Two of the children tested positive for toxoplasmosis. A third child tested positive for lead exposure.

Lund told police poverty was the cause of the conditions at her residence.

According to the criminal complaint in the second case:

A social worker notified the Fairchild Police Department in November 2019 after Lund's 6-year-old daughter made concerning comments at school.

A police officer and the social worker visited Lund at her residence after talking with the child.

There were mounds of refuse on Lund's porch.

Inside the residence, the officer and social worker found mounded garbage, clothing and leftover food in the living room. Dirty diapers were on the floor along with an abundance of fruit flies. There was no clean place to sit down and no defining path to get to the kitchen.

In one bedroom, the top bunk of a bunkbed was so full of clutter that no one could sleep on it. The bottom bunk was stained and littered with food. The room also had a rabbit cage with a living rabbit. The cage appeared not to have been cleaned for a lengthy period of time. The room was full of clutter and food waste.

The bathroom was messy and had a litter box that had split open on the floor.

The kitchen was covered with dirty dishes, garbage, mold and fruit flies. The floor of the kitchen was smothered in what appeared to be feces. But it was unclear whether the feces was human or animal.

The refrigerator was hard to open because of the garbage in front of it. The food inside the refrigerator was not edible because of expiration dates and mold.

Other rooms inside the residence were in similar conditions.

One of the children told the social worker she had to scrub the counters every week, sweep, do all the laundry and clean up the kitchen. She said she gave up cleaning a month earlier because no one was helping her. The girl said Lund doesn't do any cleaning.

The girl said she is not provided with appropriate food.

The girl said the home has been in this condition for years. She said Lund will start cleaning two days before a social worker is scheduled to arrive.

A second child said he doesn't believe the residence is safe for him and his siblings.