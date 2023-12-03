Who’s the fairest of them all? You choose. Here’s where to find the Miami Art Week fairs

Art Basel Miami Beach

This is the main event. Fairgoers also have expanded ticket options that include early access and the Thursday night vernissage and Collectors Lounge access during the public days.

Dec. 6-7 VIP; public days Dec. 8-10. Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; starting at $75, $58 tariff for seniors, students and Miami Beach residents; artbasel.com/miami-beach.

DesignMiami\

Located across the street from Art Basel, the fair features the latest in extraordinary furnishings, collectibles, textiles and objets d’art.

Dec. 6-10 at Meridian Avenue and 19th Street. $35-$225; designmiami.com.

Art Miami/CONTEXT

Ever-popular Art Miami and sister fair CONTEXT return to the bayfront at NE 14th Street – the former Miami Herald site.

VIP Dec. 5, Dec. 6-10 at 1 Herald Plaza, Miami; $40-$285; Artmiami.com.

UNTITLED

This year the independent fair brings 163 international exhibitors centered on curatorial themes of Gender Equality and the Digital Age.

VIP Dec. 5, Dec. 6-10 at Ocean Drive at 12th Street. $55-$90; untitledartfairs.com.

NADA

NADA Miami 2023 will showcase a diverse selection of 140 galleries, art spaces, and nonprofit organizations spanning over 50 cities around the globe.

VIP Dec. 5, Dec. 6-9, Ice Palace, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; $35-$150; www.newartdealers.org.

Art of Black Miami

Comprises panels, celebrations, events and fairs including:

Prizm which presents the aptly titled Civilization is not Civil at 1501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Tickets start at $25; prizm.art

Point Comfort Art Fair at Overtown’s Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW Ninth St., Miami hamptonartlovers.com





Afrikin Art Fair at 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami; afrikin.art

MUSE Art Fair at 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; free; museartfair.com

Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora presents a digital exhibition miamimocaad.org





Full details on Art of Black Miami at miamiandbeaches.com.

Red Dot/Spectrum

Red Dot features site-specific installations, collaborations and contemporary art galleries. Spectrum offers up-and-coming galleries and independent artists.

Dec. 6-10, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; $25-$85; reddotfair.com, spectrum-miami.com.

Pinta

Pinta focuses on artwork by Latin American artists.

Dec. 7-10, The Hanger in Coconut Grove, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; $20-$60; pintamiami.com

Fridge Art Fair

Quirky Fridge Art Fair sell small, less expensive art that one could put on the fridge, in theory.

Dec. 6-10, Courtyard Miami, 2649 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; free; fridgeartfair.com

Miami River Art Fair

Located in downtown with enviable views from a penthouse, Miami River Art Fair returns with a focus on AI.

Dec. 7-8, Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, 125 SW North River Dr., Miami; miamiriverartfair.com

Scope

Scope Miami showcases international emerging contemporary art and multi-disciplinary creative programming at a huge ten on Ocean Drive.

Dec. 5-10, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; $60; scope-art.com

Aqua Art Miami

Aqua Art Miami features works by young, emerging and mid-career artists.

Dec. 6-10, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $20-$285; aquaartmiami.com

Ink Miami

Ink Miami is the premiere fair for works on paper.

Dec. 6-10, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free; inkartfair.com