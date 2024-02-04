Fairfax, S.C. mayor talks Town successes, challenges over Coffee and Conversation

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — Fairfax, South Carolina, town leaders want to have a conversation and coffee with you.

The platform allows Fairfax residents to engage with the town’s leadership. People can ask questions, share ideas, and express concerns directly with Mayor Butch Salus.

Salus shared with Shawn that feedback from residents included challenges such as the state of the grocery store and efforts to improve the town’s financial situation.

The grocery store’s status appears to be a focal point for community concerns. According to Salus, the building’s owner has attempted to gather a coalition to reopen the store, but success has been limited. Although someone expressed interest in opening a grocery store, the financial feasibility of investing in the building proved challenging. The building’s condition and the financial commitment required for revitalization are significant barriers.

He also shared that he has contacted various grocery chains and private-owned stores to explore potential partnerships or solutions for reopening the store. There has been some feedback from these entities.

Sauls joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the town’s priorities, ongoing projects, and the proactive approach taken by its leadership to address the concerns and aspirations of its residents.

