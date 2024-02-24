Fairfax Connector service suspended through weekend amid strike

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax Connector announced that its bus routes will be suspended for the weekend, following two days during which its unionized employees were on strike.

Hundreds of bus operators and mechanics began striking against the transit’s contractor, Transdev, on Thursday. They said they have not been working under a contract since December.

In a press release, they outlined some of their demands for a new contract, including a “true” retirement system, more sick days, competitive wages and balanced labor-management rights.

Transdev released a statement that said it had offered contracts that included wage increases, but workers say the offer was not strong enough.

One employee told DC News Now that they will strike for “however long it takes for them to understand.”

After announcing the suspension of services for the weekend, Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that county residents who use Fairfax Connector should try to carpool, or take the Metrobus, Metrorail, Virginia Railway Express — or bike or walk.

