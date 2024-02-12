Fairfax County ‘Chief vs. Chief Adoption Bowl’ ends in a draw

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter’s “Chief vs. Chief Adoption Bowl” drew to a close on Sunday after racking in 20 total adoptions over the four-day event.

The results? A tie between Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief John S. Butler. Each one brought in 10 adoptions.

Fairfax County adoption bowl waives some dog adoption fees in competition between police, fire chiefs

The competition waived adoption fees for dogs 45 pounds and larger. The event started on Thursday.

“With 20 dogs finding new homes, #TeamDavis accepts this tie!” the Fairfax County Police Department said in a post on the platform X Sunday afternoon.

