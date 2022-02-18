Fairfax County Invites Public To Nominate Favorite Library Staff

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA — Fairfax County Public Library is accepting nominations from the public for its third annual staff excellence awards, an event that allows members of the community to honor their favorite library staff member.

FCPL wants to learn about impactful interactions customers have had with staff members at a Fairfax County Public Library branch or anywhere in the library system.

Did a library employee help you find the books you needed for a research project? Did a library staff member select a wonderful collection of books for your curated library grab bag? Did you enjoy a virtual program developed and hosted by a staff member at your local Fairfax County library branch? Did a library staff member help you at the computer, a technology lab, or with a 3-D print job?

Sheila Janega, library board trustee for the Hunter Mill District, said she feels this year is especially important for library staff to be recognized.

Library staff continued to provide support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and library branches across the county remained open for people to check out books and use computers. FCPL staff also worked hard to develop a wide variety of virtual programming over the past two years.

"This is the public's opportunity to recognize library staff members who have worked so hard to make this happen," Janega said in an email to Patch. "I hope the public will show their love by nominating individual employees for a Staff Excellence award."

As Patch editor Liam Griffin recently reported, libraries across Northern Virginia, including FCPL, came to the rescue on many occasions in 2021.

Along with keeping their libraries open and providing vital services to the community, FCPL employees assisted the Fairfax County Health Department with pandemic relief, provided at-home test kits, offered Chromebooks for lending and provided curbside pick-up for traditional library services like book distribution.

Other tasks performed by FCPL staff members included managing English Language Learner programs and providing reader’s advisory for visitors. Staff members also showcased their creative talents by offering do-it-yourself craft kits that customers could take home.

The public can use an online form to nominate a staff member for a Fairfax County Public Library Staff Excellence Award.

Nominations must be submitted online or in person at individual library branches by Monday, Feb. 28. The FCPL Board of Trustees will recognize winners during its March 9 virtual board meeting.

This article originally appeared on the Burke Patch