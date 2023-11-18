Fairfax County man arrested for having illegal machine guns

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives from the McLean Police District said they arrested a man after finding illegal machine guns in his home.

In September of 2023, Detectives said they revived a CyberTip about a man in Vienna who was suspected of engaging in sexual communications with a juvenile from Kentucky.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Detectives and SWAT carried out a search warrant on Craig Strasbourger, 31, at his Vienna residence in the 2100 block of Robin Way Court.

Former Frederick County town commissioner arrested for allegedly assaulting 13-year-old son

During the search, detectives said they confiscated four illegal machine guns and various electronic devices.

Strasbourger was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun. Detectives said they were continuing to review electronic evidence recovered from the home. Additional charges may come as a result of their findings.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at (703) 246-7800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.