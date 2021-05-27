- By Tiziano Frateschi





Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fairfax Financial Holdings sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.





Lumen Technologies

The guru curbed the position in Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) by 36.58%, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.

Fairfax Financial Cuts Lumen Technologies, Exits Tiffany

The U.S. telecommunications carrier has a market cap of $15.86 billion and an enterprise value of $47.20 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -8.51% return on assets of -1.73% are underperforming 82% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.





The largest guru shareholder of the company is Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.62% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

MasterCraft Boat

The guru's MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) position was reduced by 9.7%, impacting the portfolio by -0.20%.

The company, which provides performance sport boats and outboard boats, has a market cap of $547.67 billion and an enterprise value of $610.60 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 57.21% return on assets of 15.96% are outperforming 96% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.32.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.16% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35% and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Tiffany

The firm exited its position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF). The trade had an impact of -0.11% on the portfolio.

The jeweler has a market cap of $16.04 billion and an enterprise value of $17.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.94% and return on assets of 4.3% are outperforming 100% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.43.

US Silica

The guru trimmed the position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) by 62.32%, impacting the portfolio by -0.07%.

The company, which provides sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells, has a market cap of $843.03 million and an enterprise value of $2.02 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.27% and return on assets of -2.72% are underperforming 60% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.42.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.08% of outstanding shares and Simons' firm with 6.55%.

TransAlta

The firm exited its position in TransAlta Corp. (TAC), impacting the portfolio by -0.07%.

The Canadian independent power producer has a market cap of $2.50 billion and an enterprise value of $6.24 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.81% and return on assets of -3.75% are underperforming 84% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.24.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 0.86% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Micron Technology

The guru trimmed the position in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 2.14%, impacting the portfolio by -0.05%.

The company, which designs and manufactures DRAM for PCs and servers, has a market cap of $92.97 billion and an enterprise value of $92.93 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -8.22% and return on assets of 6.07% are outperforming 52% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.01 is below the industry median of 2.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

