Fairfax Financial Cuts Lumen Technologies, Exits Tiffany
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fairfax Financial Holdings sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Sign with MU. Click here to check it out.
Lumen Technologies
The guru curbed the position in Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) by 36.58%, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.
The U.S. telecommunications carrier has a market cap of $15.86 billion and an enterprise value of $47.20 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -8.51% return on assets of -1.73% are underperforming 82% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.62% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.
MasterCraft Boat
The guru's MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) position was reduced by 9.7%, impacting the portfolio by -0.20%.
The company, which provides performance sport boats and outboard boats, has a market cap of $547.67 billion and an enterprise value of $610.60 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 57.21% return on assets of 15.96% are outperforming 96% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.32.
Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.16% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35% and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.
Tiffany
The firm exited its position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF). The trade had an impact of -0.11% on the portfolio.
The jeweler has a market cap of $16.04 billion and an enterprise value of $17.56 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.94% and return on assets of 4.3% are outperforming 100% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.43.
US Silica
The guru trimmed the position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) by 62.32%, impacting the portfolio by -0.07%.
The company, which provides sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells, has a market cap of $843.03 million and an enterprise value of $2.02 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.27% and return on assets of -2.72% are underperforming 60% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.42.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.08% of outstanding shares and Simons' firm with 6.55%.
TransAlta
The firm exited its position in TransAlta Corp. (TAC), impacting the portfolio by -0.07%.
The Canadian independent power producer has a market cap of $2.50 billion and an enterprise value of $6.24 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.81% and return on assets of -3.75% are underperforming 84% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.24.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 0.86% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.
Micron Technology
The guru trimmed the position in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 2.14%, impacting the portfolio by -0.05%.
The company, which designs and manufactures DRAM for PCs and servers, has a market cap of $92.97 billion and an enterprise value of $92.93 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -8.22% and return on assets of 6.07% are outperforming 52% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.01 is below the industry median of 2.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.