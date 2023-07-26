Fairfax man charged with murder in connection to 2020 apartment complex shooting in Aiken

The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced that they made an arrest in a fatal shooting at an Aiken apartment complex in November 2020.

Richard Lee Garvin Jr., of Fairfax, South Carolina, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of TyQuan Graham, 34, of Aiken, according to arrest warrants.

Public safety received a call just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 2020, for a shooting on Sandlapper Drive in the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex, according to the incident report.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators and the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team were called to the scene, but no suspects were arrested.

Arrest warrants filed on July 14 state Garvin and other conspirators planned the retaliation shooting.

Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

