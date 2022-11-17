Fairfax Weighing Bangalore Airport IPO at $3.7 Billion Value, Sources Say

Baiju Kalesh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fairfax India Holdings Ltd. is considering an initial public offering for Bangalore International Airport Ltd. that could value the asset at about 300 billion rupees ($3.7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Indian arm of Canadian investment group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is working with an adviser on the potential listing that could take place as soon as next year, the people said. Fairfax India holds a majority stake in the owner of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, located in the southern Indian city also known as Bangalore.

The Mumbai offering may raise between 30 billion rupees and 40 billion rupees, they said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The IPO may consist of about 75% primary shares and the rest in existing shares, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing, details of the listing could change and Fairfax could decide not to proceed with a share sale, the people said. A representative for BIAL couldn’t immediately comment, while Fairfax didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

Fairfax India owns a 54% interest in BIAL as it built up its shareholding after acquiring its initial stake in 2017. It counts Siemens Projects Ventures and governments among its minority investors, its website shows.

Launched in 2008, BLR Airport has been visited by more than 250 million passengers as of June this year, according to a recent press release. The airport serves 61 domestic and 14 international destinations, the website shows.

--With assistance from P R Sanjai and Layan Odeh.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Family wounded by exploding landmine near Kherson

    STORY: When Ukraine retook control over Zmiivka which sits right on the right bank of the Dnipro, the Russians started shelling the village for several days, according to Ziuskina. Afraid for the children, she and her husband decided to leave for Kryvyi Rih in their car.On Sunday (November 13) the first car in their convoy ran on a landmine, wounding Ziuskina’s husband and one of her sons. Her husband is in a "difficult" medical condition, she said.Ukrainian forces reentered Kherson on Friday (November 11) after Russian troops abandoned the only regional center captured since their full scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Paytm Plunges 10% as SoftBank Unit Seeks to Cut Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of India’s leading digital payments brand Paytm, plunged in Mumbai as a unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. offered to lower its stake in the company.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russia

  • Chip giant Taiwan eyes bigger tax breaks for tech R&D to retain competitive edge

    Taiwan's government on Thursday proposed larger tax breaks for technology companies' research and development efforts as it seeks to provide further support for the crucial semiconductor industry and stay competitive internationally. The economy ministry said it's imperative for Taiwan to remain competitive as countries like the United States, Japan and South Korea step up tax breaks and subsidies to their chip industries in the wake of major disruptions in global supply chains triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Facing the new competitive pressure brought about by the restructuring of the global supply chain, the future development of Taiwan's industry is at stake," the ministry said in a statement.

  • Tencent’s $20 Billion Meituan Stake Cut Ignites Internet Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s plan to dole out $20 billion of stock in meal delivery giant Meituan triggered a broad selloff of Chinese internet stocks on Thursday as investors fear more divestments by the online gaming company are in the offing.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, D

  • AXP Energy (ASX:AXP) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • It Looks Like Kogan.com Ltd's (ASX:KGN) CEO May Expect Their Salary To Be Put Under The Microscope

    Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Kogan.com Ltd ( ASX:KGN ) recently...

  • Bankers Push to End Unusual India Delisting Rules Amid Deal Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The buyout industry is making a renewed push to change some of the world’s least-friendly takeover rules in India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimEncouraged by a surge in private equ

  • Sam Bankman-Fried expressed optimism about crypto regulations months before FTX's collapse

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has drawn attention to his efforts to influence regulations on the crypto industry and his past comments on the subject before his firm folded.

  • The Pentagon says the US would 'defend every inch of NATO territory' after reports that Russian missiles killed 2 people in Poland

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder couldn't confirm that the rockets had landed in Polish territory as Vladimir Putin's forces battered Ukraine.

  • To reach trillions of dollars, climate finance is getting an extreme makeover

    Climate diplomacy is haunted by a $100 billion betrayal, but there are signs that some trust could be restored at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

  • Kevin Rudd on Xi Jinping's Policies, US-China Relations

    Former Australian Prime Minister&nbsp;Kevin&nbsp;Rudd talks about Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership and policies, and the bilateral relations between China and the US. Rudd speaks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. (Excerpts)

  • These 101 Tweets Have Over 200K Likes, And I Can't Stop Laughing At Them, So I Absolutely See Why

    "Reservations are so embarrassing. Like, 'Hi, I’m here for my spaghetti appointment.'"View Entire Post ›

  • JD.com (JD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com' (JD) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength in JD Retail amid COVID-induced uncertainties.

  • Council scores 19, leads No. 9 Arkansas past South Dakota St

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Ricky Council scored 19 points in No. 9 Arkansas' 71-56 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night. Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game. The Jackrabbits (2-2), after defeating St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, could not slow down the Razorbacks.

  • Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.

    The crypto founders said the industry’s standing with the government has degraded as the FTX contagion spreads.

  • Trump Defends His Clinton Suit in Fight Over $1 Million in Legal Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump sought to avoid paying more than $1 million in legal fees and costs to Hillary Clinton and dozens of others by arguing he was justified in accusing them of participating in a vast conspiracy against him.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired Fro

  • Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff

    U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Warnock campaign, challenges the state's finding that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday.

  • Asian Stocks Mostly Down as China Tech Sold Off: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are mostly under pressure as a tech-led selloff in Chinese shares intensified. The dollar rose to the level where it began the week. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTh

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.