Fairfield-Based Bigelow Expanding, Buys 25 Acres: Patch PM

Fairfield-Based Bigelow Expanding, Buys 25 Acres In Shelton
The Fairfield company plans to build a large warehouse in the next five years to meet its distribution needs.>>>Read more.
Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Fairfield During Past Week
Connecticut's coronavirus infection rate remains extremely high. Here is how Fairfield compares.>>>Read more.
Fairfield Organizations Get $400K In State Humanities Grants
Recipients included Fairfield Theatre Company, Pequot Library, and Fairfield Museum and History Center.>>>Read more.
Fairfield-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: New Data
The Fairfield County unemployment rate improved recently, according to the newest figures.>>>Read more.
