Fairfield Commons mall no longer opening doors early; mall walker group upset

Jan. 3—BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons is cutting back on its morning hours.

Tuesday was the first day that mall doors opened at 11 a.m., rather than the previous 9:30 a.m., according to signage posted on mall doors. The new plan is to open doors by 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and by noon on Sunday.

"We are always reevaluating the Mall at Fairfield Common's operating hours, operational procedures, and policies to ensure a clean, safe and comfortable experience for our guests and retailers," the sign says.

Mary Standridge said she is part of a "mall walkers" group of about 40 to 50 members who have enjoyed the mall space in the morning as a "safe and enjoyable place to walk where it's not raining or snowing."

The elimination of morning hours was a "sudden change," Standridge said. "Nobody told us, except for the sign. Nobody asked us. Nobody has even been there to talk to. So we're really wanting to reach out and have a conversation with them."

Representatives of the mall and Washington Prime Group did not respond to the Dayton Daily News' request for comment Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how many of the stores or kiosks in the mall previously opened before 11 a.m.

Melveen Dunham, 90, says she has been walking at the Mall at Fairfield Commons for 15 years. Though the group can still walk during the revised hours, doing so is more difficult, with larger crowds, and customers going both directions, she said.

"There's a lot of them who have walkers and canes and so forth, and it's just not the same," she said. "We all go one direction when we walk."

The group gathered 48 signatures for a petition to Fairfield Commons' parent company, Washington Prime Group, asking them to reverse the change, before they were stopped by mall security, Standridge said. Fairfield Commons does not allow signature gathering on its premises.