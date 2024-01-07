Fairfield County commissioners to stress transportation, housing and workforce in 2024

LANCASTER − Look for the Fairfield County Board of Commission to focus on housing, workforce training and transportation this year. Commissioners Dave Levacy, Steve Davis and Jeff Fix said all three are related to helping more people find jobs.

Levacy and Davis are running unopposed for re-election in the March primary and November general election, barring write-in candidates. They are in two separate elections and are not running against each other.

Fix is not up for re-election until 2026.

Here is a look at what the three commissioners see for 2024:

DAVE LEVACY

Levacy said the beginning of a new year is not a time for the commissioners to change course on issues like housing, transportation and job creation.

He said the land use plan the county is working on is part of that strategy.

Fairfield County commissioner Dave Levacy

The county wants to update its 2018 comprehensive development plan, which is where the current plan came from. The county is working with a company called Planning NEXT on the new plan. Fix previously said trying to figure out where to place housing, industry, retail and more is the purpose of the plan. He said local villages and townships can use the plan however they see fit and that nothing is forced on them.

Levacy said finding affordable housing can be a barrier to those seeking employment because of housing costs. He said the land use plan addresses that issue in a meaningful way, but that township trustees make the final decisions on land use.

The possibility of companies developing solar fields has been a topic of discussion at the weekly commission meetings. Members of the public have mostly been opposed to them. Levacy said Eastern Cottontails plan for a solar field in Walnut Township is the most advanced. But no company has applied to the Ohio Power Siting Board to build one yet.

"There's two parts to that story," Levacy said. "You don't want to lose the farmland. The other aspect is 'I don't want to look at it. I don't want to see it. I don't want to look out my door and look at it.' Now I can understand that.

"But the third thing is property rights. How do you deal with that and tell somebody they can't do with their property the way they wish? That doesn't mean I'm on one side or the other of that issue. You just have to consider all of these things."

STEVE DAVIS

Davis said the commission's most important job is acting as the funding authority for all county operations.

"What we should focus on in 2024 is our fiscal situation, which is very positive right now," he said. "We're in good shape for as far as we can reasonably forecast. But when you look beyond that five-year period where we forecast, I think there's trouble out there in the trajectories of revenue and expense in maybe that seventh or eighth year."

Fairfield County commissioner Steve Davis

Therefore, Davis said the commissioners should start preparing for that now to alleviate any financial trouble then if expenses exceed revenue.

"We can make small moves now that will have a compounding effect over the next six or seven years," he said. "And if we're smart right now we can avoid that trouble that I think is looming out there in the years beyond our ability to accurately forecast."

Davis said the county should expend some of its cash now to reduce future costs. That includes buying properties it's now renting, like the commissioners want to do with the Colonnade medical building on Sheridan Drive.

Davis said the county should also examine its "heavy, heavy reliance on electricity." He said the county may spend around $3 million on electricity this year. Therefore, Davis said the county many need to get better heating and cooling systems for its buildings or better insulate them.

Regarding energy, Davis said if a solar company were to be approved later this year, there could be some activity as early as 2025. But he said he's not pre-ordaining the approval process.

"I'm still wanting more evidence on both sides," Davis said. "That's what I think the power siting process should be about is gathering that evidence so that we can make a good decision for Fairfield County."

JEFF FIX

Fix said the county is in as good a financial situation as it's ever been. He said that allows the commissioners to pursue the housing and development projects they want, along with workforce development and transportation issues.

"It's all tied to trying to provide opportunities for people who live in our county and businesses that want to be here," Fix said. "If we can have those good skilled-trade jobs created here and train people to fill those jobs and find them a reasonable place to live and way to get to work and back, then I feel like we're making a pretty significant impact on the county."

Fairfield County commissioner Jeff Fix.

On the transportation front, the county will take over the Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit System from the city in July.

Fix is also instrumental in the county developing the land use plan. There were some public meetings on the plan last year, and Fix said there will be more this year.

Fix said the land use plan is a way to help combat poverty in the county, which is a priority he's talked about for a couple years or so now.

"It's about figuring out how to build more homes that are reasonable in cost," he said. "How to locate businesses in places that make the most sense. How to protect the farmland and how to make sure that the taxpayers aren't footing the bill for all this. That's all the land use plan."

