Fairfield County man arrested for child enticement of 10-year-old Hilliard girl

Hilliard Division of Police

A man suspected of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl was arrested within hours of the incident reported to have occurred at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 15 at Circle Drive and Winterringer Street as the girl was walking to Avery Elementary School.

The 48-year-old man, of Sugar Grove, has been charged with criminal child enticement, a fifth-degree felony, according to Hilliard police.

The charge is elevated because the man is a previously convicted sex offender, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

The 10-year-old girl told Hilliard police she was walking to school when the man exited his vehicle, exposed himself to her, then re-entered his vehicle and drove away.

The girl ran to a nearby adult who immediately called police with a description of the vehicle, Litchfield said.

With the assistance of “alert community members,” the man was located at an area business and taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m., Litchfield said.

The Hilliard Division of Police worked closely with the Hilliard City School District and out of an abundance of caution, there was an increased police presence at the school during dismissal Sept. 15, according to Litchfield.

“Today’s unfortunate situation demonstrated our community’s strength in quickly working together to protect a child in our community,” Hilliard Chief of Police Michael Woods said.

“This child did everything right in a wrong situation by running away, telling an adult and remembering important details to pass along to police.

“The diligent work of our officers, proven relationship with Hilliard schools and efforts of vigilant community members were all key elements leading to this quick arrest,” Woods said.

In an email sent to parents in the district, Superintendent David Stewart said the district is “incredibly grateful to the men and women of the Hilliard Division of Police for their service and dedication” and lauded Avery Elementary Principal Kevin Landon and his staff for their work in assisting the girl, her family and police.

“While today’s situation was scary and unfortunate, it was a great reminder of what capable hands our students are in when it comes to their safety,” Stewart said.

