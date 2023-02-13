Fairfield County man charged with kidnapping, luring girl into truck

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office cruiser

A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged Sunday with luring an 11-year-old girl into his pickup truck in an attempted sexual assault while she was on her way to school Friday in Madison Township, Franklin County.

Joseph Ennemoser, 48, of Sugar Grove in Fairfield County, is facing felony charges of kidnapping and importuning, a felony sex offense involving the act of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to Franklin County Sheriff's office detectives.

Ennemoser is accused of approaching the girl in his pickup truck while she was walking to school Friday near Blacklick Estates, court documents state. He allegedly asked for directions to a nearby school and asked the girl to get into his white, four-door Chevrolet truck. While she was in the truck, Ennemoser began engaging in sexual behavior and asked the girl to perform sexual acts, the girl told police.

The girl fled from the truck, went home and reported the incident to her family.

Ennemoser was identified based off of security camera footage from the area that captured his truck, as well as footage showing the girl fleeing the truck, court records show.

During an interview Sunday, detectives said in court records that Ennemoser said he was in the Refugee Road area on Friday for work and was driving a pickup truck that matched the truck in the video.

Ennemoser was being held Sunday in the Franklin County jail.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fairfield County man lured girl into truck for sex, detectives allege