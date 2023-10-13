Fairfield County man pretended to be girl online to get nude photos from 12-year-old girl

A Fairfield County man admitted Friday in U.S. District Court in Columbus to using a fake online persona to trick a 12-year-old girl into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of herself.

Devin Bailey, 27, of Millersport, pretended to be a girl from Florida when he obtained 122 images and 10 videos from the girl, according to court records.

Bailey also admitted he attempted last year to coerce the minor’s adult mother into sending him pornographic images of herself.

Bailey pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography and interstate communications with the intent to extort. The former charge is punishable by five to 20 years in prison, and the latter carries up to two years in prison. A federal judge will sentence him at a later date.

Bailey knew of the mom and her daughter offline. He contacted the woman anonymously in May and June 2022 using multiple email addresses, phone numbers and accounts on Snapchat, a smartphone application for messaging and sending photos, according to court documents.

He told the woman that he would send the pictures of her daughter and explicit photos of her he obtained to their family if she didn’t send him more photos of herself, according to court records.

His threats continued for weeks. According to court documents, when the woman said she would contact law enforcement, he said, “Go ahead, they are untraceable numbers, and I can get hundreds more lol.”

The FBI began investigating after the woman went to the Lancaster Police Department in June 2022.

According to court records, the now-teenage victim told her mother that she sent the pornographic images and videos of herself years ago via Snapchat to whom she believed was a girl in Florida.

When law enforcement searched Bailey’s devices, they found approximately 200 pictures and 20 videos depicting child pornography, including those depicting the minor victim in this case.

