Fairfield County saw revenue increase of $2 million last year over 2022

LANCASTER −Fairfield County saw an increase in revenue in 2023 over 2022.

Last year's revenue was $66.6 million compared to $64.6 million in 2022.

Fairfield County commissioner Steve Davis

County budget director Bart Hampson gave the commissioners a look at county finances at their weekly meeting Tuesday.

Commissioner Steve Davis said the increase was largely due to investment earnings increasing by $5.1 million last year to $6.7 million. Along with the rise in investment earnings, property tax revenue rose $2.7 million in 2023 over 2022 to $13.4 million.

In other meeting news, the commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the approval of a solar power interconnect agreement between South Central Power and the commissioners. That agreement will connect two additional panels to the solar array at the Liberty Center One-Stop building.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County revenue increased by $2 million last year over 2023