Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide-suicide in Lithopolis

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said four dead bodies were discovered after the sheriff's office received a phone call about a shooting at a residence on Westview Terrace in the village of Lithopolis shortly before 10 a.m.

He said the caller had received that information second-hand, so deputies checked on the house in question, with the assistance of the Lithopolis Police Department and firefighters from Bloom Township Fire Department.

Upon entry to the house, deputies found the bodies of a man, a woman and two children under the age of five.

Lape said the incident is being investigated as a homicide-suicide. He said, at this time, there is no reason to suspect otherwise. The scene is still being processed.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Apparent homicide-suicide in Lithopolis leaves 2 kids, 2 adults dead