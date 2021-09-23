Fairfield dog found Wednesday after being stolen in February, state police say

After a nearly eight month search, a dog that was taken from inside a stolen vehicle was returned to her family Wednesday.

The theft occurred the morning of Feb. 2.

“As much of the state was recovering from a major snowstorm, a vehicle containing a family dog – Cindy – was stolen from the northbound Fairfield Service Plaza on Interstate 95 in Fairfield,” state police said. “The stolen vehicle was recovered a short time later, but Cindy was missing.”

After months of investigating, including warrants and interviews, detectives were able to locate the dog and seize her without incident.

The dog was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and remains in the custody of state police and Waterbury Animal Control until she can be brought back to her family, police said.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation and arrests are imminent, proving that the suspects were ‘barking up the wrong tree’ when they took Cindy,” state police said in a news release.

They expect the dog to be reunited with its family soon.

