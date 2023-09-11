Fairfield homicide victim is teen from Cincinnati

Sep. 11—A 19-year-old Cincinnati man has been identified as the person who died Thursday night in a shooting and apparent armed robbery in Fairfield.

Cameron J. Duskin died of gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Limited information released by the Fairfield Police Dept. last week said a male was found dead in a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway after a reported armed robbery. That is the address of a Goodwill store.

On Monday, police said the initial investigation has determined that individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery. All parties involved have been identified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Butler County Prosecutor's Office.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, police said. A female caller at a nearby drive thru called 911 reporting shots fired in the area of Dominos.

"I do believe the clip go emptied, but I am not sure," the caller said. Police said the robbery did not involve any businesses or employees.

She told the dispatcher a man in a red hoodie ran across the drive thru.

"I thought it was creepy so I walked out and he said 'they just tried to rob me' and he started firing a gun," the caller said.

A male told the dispatcher he saw two vehicles, one of which crashed and another fleeing from the parking lot near Dominos.