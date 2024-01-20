Fairfield man accused of trying to kidnap a girl on the way to school arrested

(FOX40.COM) — A man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl on the way to school was arrested by the Fairfield Police Department.

On Thursday at around 8:45 a.m., a 13-year-old student was walking to school alone near Kidder Avenue and San Rafael Street when she was reportedly approached by a man who repeatedly tried to lure her into his vehicle.

“A Good Samaritan in her own vehicle noticed the exchange and asked the student if she knew the man following her,” Fairfield PD said. “The student replied that she did not know him and fearing for the student’s safety, the woman offered to drive her to school.”

Upon arriving at school, the student told a teacher what happened, according to Fairfield PD. The teacher then notified the school resource officer (SRO) who initiated an investigation with the police department. Officials said they canvassed the area where the incident occurred and located several video surveillance cameras operated by the City of Fairfield that captured the alleged vehicle involved.

Fairfield PD said the FLOCK system was used to obtain the suspect’s license plate number and locate the vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 1900 Block of Kidder Avenue.

Fairfield Police Department Officers said they watched the vehicle on surveillance for nearly four and half hours before they saw a man matching the suspect’s description get into the vehicle and drive onto East Tabor Avenue. There, he was pulled over and arrested.

While in custody, police said Wilson Toia of Fairfield, 48, admitted to contacting the child and attempting to lure her into his car. He was booked into Solano County Jail for alleged attempted kidnapping, communicating with a minor with the intent to kidnap, and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license.

Fairfield Police Department reported that incident is under investigation and anyone with information relevant to this case is advised to contact law enforcement at (707)428-7300.

