Fairfield man arrested for Marysville attempted murder

Jul. 28—A Fairfield man was arrested Monday for a shooting that occurred in Marysville last week that left the victim with major injuries.

Around 4 a.m. July 22, the Marysville Police Department was called to the 300 block of A Street regarding a shooting. The victim of the shooting was shot multiple times in his torso and was taken by ambulance to the emergency room. He sustained major injuries but was expected to survive. By the time officer's arrived, the suspect had already fled.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Da'Marrea McCoy-Gordon, 29, of Fairfield. The department put out a BOLO for his arrest for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

McCoy-Gordon was detained by the Fairfield Police Department on Monday. The Marysville Police Department picked him up from Fairfield and transported him to the Yuba County Jail, where he is being held and is ineligible for bail.