Fairfield man charged with intimidation, breach of peace after confrontation at Robeks over son’s allergic reaction

The Fairfield Police Department arrested a local man for yelling and throwing things at employees of Robeks after his son was hospitalized for an allergic reaction to a drink purchased there.

The police charged James Iannazzo, 48, of Fairfield with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal trespass after employees of the smoothie franchise on 2061 Black Rock Turnpike complained on Saturday afternoon that he was throwing things, yelling at them and refusing to leave.

A video of the incident was posted on YouTube and TikTok.

A police spokesman said the department investigation showed that Iannazzo bought a smoothie at about 1 p.m. and left without incident. About a half hour later, Ianazzo called 911 and reported that a child at his home was suffering an allergic reaction. The child, Iannuzzo’s son, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, police said.

“A short time later, Iannazzo returned to Robeks and confronted employees, yelling at them and demanding to know who had made the smoothie that contained peanuts, causing his child’s allergic reaction,” a statement from police said. “When employees could not provide Iannazzo with the answer, he became irate, yelling at the employees using a number of expletives.”

Police said Iannazzo threw a drink at one employee, hitting the employee in the right shoulder. The police said the employee reported that she was not injured. Iannuzzo also “made comments toward an employee referencing their immigration status,” the police said.

Iannazzo was told to leave repeatedly but ignored the instructions, remaining inside the restaurant and continuing to yell insults, the police said. Police said he also tried to open a locked door to an “Employees Only” area.

Police said Iannuzzo left the restaurant before they arrived, but they were able to quickly identify him. Police said he turned himself in. He told the police he was upset about his son having a severe allergic reaction and went back to the store as a result.

Story continues

During the investigation, employees reported that Iannazzo never told them about the peanut allergy but had only requested that there be no peanut butter in his drink, police said.

In a statement to the Connecticut Post, Iannazzo’s attorney Frank J. Riccio Jr. said Iannazzo “wholeheartedly regrets” the incident.

“When faced with a dire situation for his son, Mr. Iannazzo’s parental instinct kicked in and he acted out of anger and fear,” Riccio Jr. said in the statement. “He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress.”

Iannuzzo was ordered to appear in Superior Court in Bridgeport on February 7.