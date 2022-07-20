Fairfield man gets 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

A Fairfield man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Covington to 14 years in prison, court documents say.

Shakir Little pleaded guilty in April to a single count of transporting or shipping a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

As part of his plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct and possession of child pornography, court records show.

The Enquirer reached out to Little’s attorney. This story will be updated if he responds.

Little was arrested in the lobby of the Hampton Inn in Walton, Kentucky in July 2021, court documents say. He was accused of offering to pay undercover officers to have sex with a fictional minor after responding to an ad as part of a prostitution sting.

At the time, police said Little contacted an undercover deputy and explicitly described the sex acts he wished to perform on a minor. He believed the undercover deputy was a prostitute and the minor was the prostitute's daughter, court documents say.

Officers said the minor was age 13, and that Little's response was he wanted a child age six or younger.

He agreed to meet a 13-year-old for $20 at an agreed-upon location and time, police said. Officers accuse Little of sending a message stating "send out your daughter" once he arrived to meet the minor.

During his arrest, police confiscated Little's cell phone and, in a subsequent forensic review, found around 335 videos and images of child pornography stored on the device, court records show.

A federal search warrant was obtained to search a cloud storage and file hosting service account associated with Little, the documents say. Investigators found around 500 files that matched hash values, or a numeric value that uniquely identifies data, for confirmed child sexual abuse material.

As part of his sentence, Little will be ordered to eight years of probation upon his release from prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fairfield man gets 14 years after pleading to child porn charges