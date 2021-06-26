Fairfield man jailed; police say he stomped on woman's head while wearing steel-toed boots

Jun. 25—A Fairfield man is being held without bond after state police say he stomped on a woman's head after a Christmas dinner last year, according to court papers.

Zachery Allen Collier, 26, was charged Friday with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, stalking and related offenses.

Troopers said Collier went to a Dec. 25, 2020, celebration at a New Florence home around 1 p.m. and began drinking and using drugs. Around 9 p.m., he repeatedly requested a set of car keys from the woman and assaulted her when she told him they weren't ready to leave yet, according to court papers.

Police said the woman was knocked to the ground and Collier stomped on her head several times while wearing steel-toed boots, causing several facial fractures and other injuries. She was able to get into the drivers seat and headed home with Collier, who continued assaulting her, according to court papers. The woman had to pull over at one point and switch seats with Collier. Authorities said he continued to slap her.

After the woman was treated at a hospital, Collier attempted to track her location down, police said, sending her text messages as he checked various homes. On Jan. 21, he was seen around the home where she was staying, according to court papers.

Collier did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A July 8 preliminary hearing is set. He does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .