New Fairfield man pleads guilty to attacking roommate, sexually assaulting her as she died

A New Fairfield man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attacking his roommate and sexually assaulting her as she died in their home in 2017, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree larceny in connection to the death and assault of his roommate in May 2017, officials said.

Susan Guido, 55, was found dead in her home at 26 Candlewood Road in New Fairfield on May 2, 2017, after police responded to the home for a welfare check, according to court records and media reports.

Investigators learned that on May 1, 2017, Flood argued with Guido. During the argument, he punched her in the head. After she fell to the floor, he proceeded to stomp on her head, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

As she was dying from her injuries, he sexually assaulted her, officials said.

Records show Guido had significant injuries to her head.

Flood later fled the scene in her car after stealing her jewelry, the Division of Criminal Justice said.

Police found Flood near the Massachusetts line in Union on May 4, 2017, where he had been camping more than 90 miles away from the house. He was in possession of Guido’s car and was arrested on larceny charges, records show.

Three weeks later, Flood was charged with murder, intentional cruelty to persons, murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of sexual assault and murder with special circumstances — a crime punishable by life in prison without parole, records show.

He has been in custody since May 5, 2017, and is being held at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, according to records.

Flood is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29 in Danbury Superior Court.