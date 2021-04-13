Fairfield man sentenced for child pornography

Apr. 12—DES MOINES — A Fairfield man formerly of Centerville has been sentenced to federal prison and probation for child pornography.

Ryan Don Andrew Ford, 49, of Fairfield, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison, which will be followed by 10 years of federal probation.

He pled guilty to two counts, with a federal judge dismissing the other two as part of a plea deal.

Ford was indicted last June by a federal grand jury on four charges: two relating to the production of child pornography, one relating to the receipt of child pornography and the other for possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Ford used a hidden camera to record two victims under the age of 18 in a shower. He also received child pornography, and had images of minors under the age of 12 on his cellphone.

Authorities said they found more than 1,800 images and 27 videos containing child pornography, according to federal court filings.

In June 2019, a search warrant for, among other things, child pornography, was served in Appanoose County at Ford's home in Centerville, according to online court records.

Federal Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Ford to 324 months for production of child pornography, and 240 months for receipt of child pornography. The sentences will run at the same time.

A 10-year supervised release will follow. The court recommended placement at FCI Pekin, a medium security facility.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.