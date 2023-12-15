Fairfield pilot makes emergency landing in Greene County farm field

Dec. 14—A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday afternoon in a farm field off Old U.S. 35, east of Xenia in Greene County.

A Fairfield man, identified as Curtis Walt, 73, was flying a single-engine Cessna 172N from Columbus to Cincinnati when the engine failed. Walt was able to land the aircraft in a plowed field about five miles east of Xenia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Xenia Post.

The incident was reported as a crash at 2:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of Old U.S. 35 East, near the intersection with Straley Road in Xenia Twp.

Walt and his passenger were not injured.

The highway patrol was assisted on the scene by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Silvercreek Twp. Fire Department and Federal Aviation Administration.

The forced landing remains under investigation.