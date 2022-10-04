Fairfield police investigate shooting at hotel where teen found dead

Oct. 4—Early Sunday morning, emergency Fairfield crews responded to the report of a shooting at hotel where an 18-year-old was found dead in a hallway.

Police and fire crews were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Inn Express, 6755 Fairfield Business Center Drive where the man was found dead in the hallway of the second floor.

Maj. Becky Ervin said the circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation, and parties involved have been identified. No arrests, however, have been made at this time.

The gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police told our partners WCPO.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemann at 513-896-8246.