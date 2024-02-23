Fairfield signs one-year aggregation deal to reduce electric service costs

FAIRFIELD – Opt-out letters will be coming soon to mailboxes of eligible residential and businesses through Fairfield’s electric aggregation program.

Consultants Energy Alliances recommended – and the city council approved – a one-year contract with Dynegy Energy Service to provide electric service to eligible city residents and businesses through the city’s aggregation program.

“Typically, those in municipal aggregation programs pay an overall lower rate than those without,’’ said Rich Surace, Energy Alliances’ chief operating officer.

Last November Fairfield voters approved a municipal aggregation program for both electricity and natural gas.

Under the new contract, the rate for electricity will be 6.19 cents per kilowatt hour. Duke Energy’s default rate has averaged 9.71 cents over the past 12 months, Surace said. That rate is likely to change in June, he added.

The savings to a household that uses about 1,000 kWH each month would save $422.40 over a year using Duke’s average rate over the past 12 months under the agreement.

Projected savings for Fairfield residents under a one-year aggregation agreement presented to Fairfield City Council by consultants Energy Alliance in February.

Participation in the program is not mandatory, said Adam Sackenheim, the city’s director of public utilities. Built into the contract are provisions allowing customers to opt in or out at any point without penalty.

Under the program, Duke Energy would still do the billing and customers would call them if power went out or if there were other issues.

About 75% of residential accounts in the city are eligible to participate, Surace said.

Anyone receiving services from Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative is not eligible for the city program.

Neither are those on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s “do not aggregate” list, or anyone with an existing contract with a gas or electric supplier. Once the contract with an alternate supplier expires, they would become eligible for the city’s program, Surace said.

Commercial accounts using less than 700,00 kWh annually that are not considered mercantile accounts are also eligible to participate.

Letters are going out to eligible residents and businesses explaining how to opt out of the program. Those that don’t respond by March 15 will automatically be enrolled in the program, Surace said.

No recommendation on a natural gas supplier has been made yet.

For information, call 513-794-5555, visit the city's aggregation website, or send email to ops@energyalliances.com.

