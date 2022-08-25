Fairfield students charged because of threat made on Snapchat, police report says

Aug. 25—Charging documents have been filed with the Butler County Juvenile Court against three teenagers accused of being behind a Snapchat social media post that threatened a school shooting.

The Fairfield High School students, all 15, are charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and are scheduled for a first appearance at 8 a.m. Friday at 8 a.m., though no judge has yet to be assigned, according to the juvenile court. Fairfield police released the teens to their parents on Tuesday pending their court hearing.

The three are accused of making a social media post indicating a school shooting would occur at a Fairfield City Schools building on Tuesday. The Fairfield Police Department was notified of the posting on Monday afternoon. The threat did not point to any one of the dozen buildings within the school district, but Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said they "proceeded as if it had."

The police chief said school administrators were immediately notified, as well as all school resources officers. Additional security measures were also put in place to address a possible threat, he said. Investigators followed leads to identify the individuals responsible for the post.

There are 10,000 students enrolled in Fairfield City Schools, which encompasses Fairfield city and township. There are a dozen school buildings in the district, though two are within the township. Four of the six elementary schools and the two middle schools are in the city of Fairfield.

"We take the safety and security of our schools seriously and will be diligent in that regard," Maynard said. "Threats of this nature, regardless of their intent, will not be tolerated. They have a tremendous impact on students, school staff, and the community. It is the intent of the Fairfield Police Department to prosecute anyone who threatens violence against our schools."

Besides facing a juvenile court judge, Fairfield City Schools spokesperson Gina Gentry-Fletcher said the students charged would be disciplined in accordance to the district's student code of conduct.

"We are grateful for the partnerships between our schools and our local law enforcement agencies during this investigation," she said.