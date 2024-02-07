Fairfield teen arrested after alleged false claims of gun at school, swatting

(FOX40.COM) — A 15-year-old was recently arrested on Tuesday after police say he made false claims of a person having a gun at Vanden High School and caused the campus to go on lockdown for hours.

On Feb. 2, Vanden High School and two neighboring schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown following a call to dispatch. Officials said the caller stated someone at Vanden had a gun.

Fairfield Police Department officers said they identified the call as a “swatting incident” which is when a prank call is made to emergency services in an attempt to get a large number of police officers, including the SWAT team to converge on a particular address.

Police said an investigation led to a 15-year-old, Vanden High School student being responsible for the call.

On Tuesday afternoon, the high school student resource officers (SRO) arrested the juvenile at his home, and he was booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall.

