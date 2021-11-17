Fairfield teen charged with school threats

Nov. 17—FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Attorney's Office says a teen has been charged over threatening a shooting at the Fairfield High School.

The teen, an unidentified 15-year-old, is being charged in juvenile court with threat of terrorism, a class D felony, the office said in a press release.

The public began reporting a Snapchat message that was being shared that contained a threat of a shooting at Fairfield High School. The reports came into the Fairfield Police Department Monday evening, threatening a shooting the following day.

The Snapchat account named an individual, but police determined that the individual was not involved after they interviewed them. Police later determined another individual had created the fake account and admitted to making the post, they said.

School continued as scheduled on Tuesday. The attorney's office contributed to reports by the public and quick action by law enforcement.

Last week, police were called for similar threats against the high school. Dr. Laurie Noll, the school district's superintendent, said those threats were unfounded at the time.

The increase in threats against the high school comes as the district has grieved the loss of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

The 66-year-old was found dead at a city park where she frequently went on afternoon walks after being reported missing. Police say she was murdered on Nov. 2. Two students, both 16, have been charged as adults by police with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide in the killing.

