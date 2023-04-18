Fairfield teen pleads guilty in slaying of Spanish teacher who'd given him a bad grade

Willard Miller pleads guilty in the 2021 murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield on Tuesday.

Nearly 18 months after a pair of Fairfield teens allegedly bludgeoned a Spanish teacher to death after a dispute over a bad grade and hid her body in a city park, one of them pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in Jefferson County Court.

Willard Miller, who had been set to go to trial later this week, pleaded to a charge of first-degree murder. Prosecutors recommended he receive a sentence of life in prison with eligibility for parole in 30 years.

A second hearing for co-defendant Jeremy Goodale is set for 10:15 a.m.

Miller and Goodale were both 16 when they were charged with the Nov. 3, 2021, slaying of Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber. As details of the killing emerged, it left the southeast Iowa community of 9,600 in deep shock and mourning over the loss of the well-regarded educator and leader in the town’s small but growing Latino community.

Miller, now nearly 18, had been scheduled to be tried beginning Friday in Council Bluffs, where the case was moved due to pretrial publicity. Court TV planned to carry the proceedings live for its national audience.

Among the witnesses prosecutors intended to call against him was Goodale, who had struck a deal to provide testimony at the trial. But on April 14, the court without explanation scheduled the new hearings for both Tuesday morning.

Who was Nohema Graber?

Noheman Graber, the Fairfield HIgh School Spanish teacher whose body was found hidden in a Fairfield park.

Graber, whose family was in the courtoom for Tuesday's plea, was days short of her 67th birthday when she was killed. She was born in Mexico and after high school worked as a flight attendant and later as a pilot with the now-defunct Mexicana de Aviación airline.

She moved to Fairfield, her then-husband's hometown, in the 1990s, and earned an English degree from Iowa Wesleyan University in 2006. She taught Spanish at Ottumwa High School in 2012, then took the same assignment at Fairfield High School, serving there until her death.

Graber had three adult children, and in addition to them and her husband was survived by several siblings and many nephews and nieces. Her family recalled her as an "absolute angel" and Fairfield schools Superintendent Lauri Noll said Graber "touched the lives of many students, parents and staff" in her nine years at Fairfield High.

What was the motive?

Although prosecutors alleged in court filings that Graber had been beaten to death with a baseball bat and her body hidden under a tarp and other debris in Fairfield's Chautauqua Park, it was not until almost a year after her death that they disclosed the alleged motive: Miller was upset about his grade in her class and had been seen arguing with her about it.

In a November 2022 court filing, prosecutors said Miller told investigators he'd met with Graber the day before her murder, that he felt "frustration" over her hurting his grade point average, and referred to her with a coarse pejorative. Miller reportedly denied knowledge of the killing, but later said that "a roving gang of masked kids," in prosecutors' words, had forced him to help drive Graber's van and conceal her body.

Miller's attorney, Christine Branstad, said Tuesday that they discussed defenses based on his youth, mental state and inability to form the necessary intent for murder, but agreed those arguments were not likely to prevail at trial.

What evidence did police have?

Goodale and Willard were initially detained after several classmates approached police to show Snapchat messages, allegedly by Goodale, implicating himself and Miller in the killing. Police subsequently interviewed both teens and obtained search warrants for their homes and phone records, evidence that Miller's attorneys sought repeatedly and unsuccessfully to suppress. Court filings have made public only snippets from those interviews and it was not clear whether police have DNA or other forensic evidence linking the teens to the crime.

What they definitely have, though, is Goodale's testimony. While he was originally scheduled to stand trial after Miller in May, prosecutors disclosed at a March court hearing that he had agreed to turn state's evidence and intended to testify at Miller's trial.

What are the likely sentences?

Miller will be sentenced at a later date. Because he was a minor at the time of the attack, he was not eligible for a life sentence without possibility of parole ― the mandatory sentence for adults. Branstad suggested she may seek a deferred sentence, based on his youth.

The Fairfield community plans a second annual memorial walk for Graber, organized by the Fairfield High School Student Council, at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chautauqua Park. Proceeds from a silent auction and T-shirt sales will go toward a scholarship fund in her name.

