Fairfield teen sentenced to life with mandatory 35-year minimum in teacher's murder

Iowa law does not permit juveniles to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That's very fortunate for Willard Miller, who pleaded guilty to the murder of his Spanish teacher, the judge who sentenced him told him Thursday.

Judge Shawn Showers ordered Miller, now 17, to serve life in prison with a minimum term before parole of 35 years for the 2021 death of Nohema Graber, 66. The Fairfield High School teacher was beaten to death, her body left hidden under a tarp and railroad tie in a Fairfield city park.

The order came after a daylong hearing reviewing key evidence from the case, including playing for the first time in court video excerpts of interviews by state investigators of both Miller and co-defendant Jeremy Goodale, who were both 16 at the time of the killing.

The mandatory minimum was five years longer than the 30 years prosecutors had proposed. Miller's attorneys had asked he be sentenced to life with no mandatory minimum to serve.

Goodale, Miller's classmate who also pleaded guilty in the murder and was prepared to testify against Miller, is set for sentencing next month, although the court has set a hearing on whether to postpone it until a later date. Under his plea deal, prosecutors will call for a 25-year mandatory minimum.

Prosecutors said Miller was upset about his grade in Graber's class and had been seen arguing with her about it. Goodale told them he met up with Miller at a park where Graber was known to walk, and that both struck her with a baseball bat before hiding her body. Miller maintained he acted as a lookout, but that it was Goodale who carried out the killing.

Showers in his sentencing order discussed the legal status of juveniles for sentencing. The Iowa Supreme Court has held teens cannot be sentenced to mandatory life sentences for crimes before the age of 18, while the U.S. Supreme Court has limited life without parole for juvenile offenders to the rare cases of those whose crimes reflect what it termed "permanent incorrigibility."

Showers made clear that, despite Miller's youth, the circumstances of Graber's killing and his conduct before and since did not warrant lenience.

"I think you're very fortunate, Mr. Miller, that the state of Iowa does not allow the option of life without the possibility of parole," Showers said. "That would have been a serious consideration for me if I had that option."

This article will be updated.

