Fairfield teen's mother testifies police misled before her son's arrest for teacher's murder

The parent of a Fairfield teen who was charged with murdering his Spanish teacher last year testified that investigators misled her about their desire to interview her son and lied to her so they could continue interrogating her son after she told them to stop. Prosecutors, in response, said they weren't obligated to get her consent at all.

At 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, officers knocked Annalisa Clifford Gold's door to interview and, eventually, arrest and charge her son Willard Miller, then 16, for the murder of local teacher Nohema Graber. On Wednesday, at a hearing to determine whether evidence against Miller should be suppressed, Clifford Gold said she was told investigators were talking to all Graber's students, and was not informed her son was a suspect.

"What I was told is that all of the students and parents of Nohema Graber were being rounded up to try and figure out what had happened, why she had disappeared," Clifford Gold said Wednesday. "I understood that all of the students were together and that the parents were there and that they wanted to be able to talk to the students, and they needed my permission to be able to talk to the students."

Clifford Gold said she asked the Division of Criminal Investigation agents whether Graber had been found. All they would say, she testified, is "we will explain everything at the police station."

Mother: Police denied access to son

In fact, court records show, Graber's body had been found, hidden under some railroad ties and other materials in a park. And police had evidence pointing directly at Miller, and his friend Jeremy Goodale, in the form of social media messages another student showed investigators. The messages appeared to show Goodale admitting their involvement in Graber's death. The police had arrived at Clifford Gold's home not just to interview her son, but to execute a search warrant.

None of that, she testified, was explained to her as she rushed to follow her son to the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Center. Once there, she was left waiting in an office and refused access to her son despite asking repeatedly. Miller's father, who arrived shortly after, was kept in a reception area and was not allowed in to join her. Although Clifford Gold did sign a form authorizing police to interview her son, she testified that in her rush leaving home, she had grabbed the wrong glasses and was unable to read it.

At about 7:15 a.m., she testified, she called a friend, a former police detective, who then spoke with Trent Valeta, the lead DCI agent on the investigation.

Clifford Gold said she then told Valeta to shut down the interrogation.

"He got up and left the room. He returned a few minutes later ... and confirmed he had shut down the interrogation," Clifford Gold testified.

But as another DCI agent testified Wednesday, the interview with Miller continued until after 9 a.m.. Miller was formally arrested and charged later that day.

Was Willard Miller treated as a juvenile or adult?

In pretrial motions, Miller's attorneys have argued that his interview, and any evidence from leads it generated, must be suppressed. Iowa law requires police wanting to interview a juvenile to make a "good faith effort" to notify their parent or guardian "that the child has been taken into custody and of the alleged delinquent act for which the child has been taken into custody, the location of the child, and the right of the parent, guardian, or custodian to visit and confer with the child."

None of those rights, Miller's attorneys argue, were honored by investigators.

DCI Agent Ryan Kedley, one of those involved in the interview, testified Wednesday that he believed "a good faith effort was made" to inform Miller's mother of what was happening. But prosecutors also argue that Miller, who signed a form waiving his Miranda rights, could be interviewed without any permission from his parents at all.

In filings in advance of Wednesday's hearing, the state pointed to prior cases that have found that a juvenile aged 16 or older charged with a "forcible felony," including murder, is not subject to the protections of the juvenile code. In a 2021 case, the Iowa Court of Appeals considered a similar situation and found "police had no obligation to locate (the defendant's) parent or guardian before accepting a waiver of his Miranda rights."

"The Miranda warning is voluntarily waived by (Miller)," prosecutor Scott Brown said in court Wednesday. "Whether or not his mother wanted to talk to him, whether or not she tried to get in the room or told the officers to terminate it, makes no difference in this circumstance because of the nature of the offenses ... He is treated as an adult. That's the way it works in Iowa."

Judge to decide after more filings from defense, prosecution

Miller's attorneys also want the court to throw out the results of search warrants executed at his home and on his social media accounts, alleging that officers misled the judge who approved them. Although the defense has sought to seal those warrants and the underlying evidence, court filings indicate the defense believes investigators misstated whether Miller was directly implicated in Goodale's SnapChat messages, and failed to disclose details of the witnesses who came forward to share those messages with police.

Prosecutors, in court filings, argue Goodale's messages clearly refer to Miller, and that investigators are not obligated to share all evidence they currently possess to secure a search warrant.

Judge Shawn Showers, who is handling the cases against both Miller and Goodale, will issue rulings on both disputes later after further filings from both sides. Miller is currently set for trial in March 2023 in Pottawattamie County. Goodale is scheduled for trial in Scott County in December but has asked the court to postpone it into next year.

Prosecutors allege that the motivation for Graber's murder, which rocked the Fairfield community, may have been a dispute over a bad grade in her class.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: