Fairfield Township Trustee creates crowd-funding accounted to pay for lawyer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles took to GoFundMe Saturday to raise money in the name of fighting injustice, calling public scrutiny of her use of taxpayer money "evil."

Coles wants to raise $10,000 to retain an attorney to protect her from this evil. After being online nearly 48 hours, Coles' GoFundMe account received one $20-dollar donation.

"Hi, my name is Taletha and I'm fundraising for injustice that has been brought upon me," Coles begins her narrative on her GoFundMe account.

"I raised children my whole life and didn't serve my country in the armed services so I became a trustee to serve my community and have been under attack since I took office," she states.

"It's been a political coo (sic) that I thought would go away due to it being so childish I thought people would see though all the BS but it's only gotten worse and now I'm fighting for my freedom and life," she states.

State investigation into township trustee

Indiana State Police recently finished their investigation into Coles' management of township finances, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said Friday afternoon as troopers and a digital investigator left the the township offices at 718 Wabash Ave. in Lafayette.

Piers said the case has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors last year took the evidence in a similar state police investigation of the Wabash Township trustee to a grand jury. Grand jury proceedings are not public record, and the Journal & Courier does not know if there currently is an empaneled grand jury in Tippecanoe County.

As of Monday morning, Coles has not been charged.

"I have been under attack with lies, abuse, malice and was attacked in my back yard suffering a broken nose, rib and sever (sic) concussion due to the media putting my address in the paper," Coles claimed in her GoFundMe narrative.

Coles told her Lions Club members in December that she had been attacked, robbed and suffered broken ribs, a broken nose. Coles declined to comment to the J&C on her assertion late last year and earlier this year until she was confronted after a Feb. 22 meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, which was technically canceled for lack of a quorum, she said she could not comment about the attack because it was under investigation by the police.

It wasn't. Coles did not report any such attack to the police.

Hearing coming later this month

Coles has an Oct. 19 hearing in Tippecanoe Circuit Court, after which she might be removed for failing to do her job.

The Fairfield Township Board, the Tippecanoe County Commissioners and Council each adopted resolutions calling for Coles' removal.

"I feel myself and children are in danger and need your help to retain a lawyer in hopes they can protect us from all the evil that has been and is still happening," Coles stated in her plea for funds.

Coles is accused by former employees, who say they witnessed Coles using the township's credit card for personal use, using the township's vehicle for personal use. Former employee Trisha Fogleman said she rode in the township's truck with Coles driving while intoxicated.

When Coles refused to allow the public to inspect credit card statements and receipts, the Journal & Courier sued and got a court order forcing Coles to produce the statements. She still has not produced receipts, claiming that former employees destroyed the receipts.

Former employees denied Coles' allegations that they destroyed receipts.

"I never thought I'd be asking for help but I'm in real need of it right now. Please consider helping me and thank you. Sincerely, Taletha Coles (Daugherty)"

