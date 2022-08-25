Fairfield Twp. man with 5 felony charges arrested at 'known drug house' gets $90K bond

Aug. 25—FAIRFIELD TWP. — A 41-year-old man charged with five felonies after a SWAT team searched his residence had his case bound over to a Butler County grand jury on Wednesday.

It's expected, according to police, Jason Yancey, of Lester Court, could face either elevated or additional charges when his case is presented to the grand jury.

Yancey is charged on four counts of having weapons while under disabilities, all third-degree felonies, and a single count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He was arraigned in Area II Court Monday morning and had a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon when his case was bound over.

Yancey had been previously charged and/or convicted of other unrelated misdemeanor and felony crimes, according to court records. He remains in the Butler County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Diamond Cox, 22, of Granby Way in West Chester Twp., was arrested at the Lester Court house on an outstanding warrant out of Butler County Common Pleas Court. She remains in the county jail on a $25,000 after a Wednesday morning court appearance in Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard's courtroom.

Cox was initially was arrested in February in Hamilton, charged with the illegal conveyance of drugs onto the ground of a detention facility or institution. According to her April indictment, Cox was charged with three felonies. The court record indicated she possessed methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound while on the grounds of a department of developmental disabilities facility.

Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said Cox provided police officers with a false name and date of birth more than once during the Aug. 19 search.

Cox will next be in Howard's courtroom at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.

McCroskey said another person could be directly indicted when the grand jury meets. He called the search, seizure of illegal items, and arrests "significant."

"We found what we sought," he told the Journal-News earlier this week. . "They're violent felons and drug-addicted felons who are possessing firearms."