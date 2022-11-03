Fairfield Twp. officer shoots male armed with hammer, knife; BCI investigates

Nov. 3—The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to a mobile home community after Fairfield Township police reportedly shot a male armed with a hammer and knife Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at Camargo Park mobile home community at the corner of state Route 4 and Liberty-Fairfield Road.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Liberty-Fairfield Road for an emotionally disturbed person. They were speaking to family members when the male exited the residence brandishing a hammer and a knife and moved toward the officers, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

The officers repeatedly gave commands to drop the hammer and knife, but the male did not comply and continued moving toward the officers. For their safety, and the safety of others, one of the officers discharged his firearm striking the person, according to police.

The person then went back into the residence, officers followed and they were able to subdue him and immediately rendered first aid, according to police. The injured male was transported the subject to UC West Chester where he was in critical condition early Thursday morning.

No officers were injured.

Ohio BCI is investigating the shooting.