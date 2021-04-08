Fairfield Twp. police investigating woman's 'suspicious' death

Michael D. Pitman, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 7—Fairfield Twp. police are investigating a "suspicious" death of a woman found in a home Friday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman from Butler County was found dead when police responded to a call Friday, said Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. He said police are not releasing more information about the investigation, including the woman's identity.

"We've conducted several search warrants, we're continuing to investigate, making sure we do everything we need to do," McCroskey said.

The home is in a residential neighborhood near Ohio 4 and behind Bob Evans.

Police have someone in custody related to the death, but that person is only identified as a person of interest.

"We know who we're looking at, we've made one arrest on outstanding warrants for a person of interest," McCroskey said. "That person was interviewed by investigators over the weekend."

McCroskey said "it might be awhile" before specific details about this death investigation will be released "because we're waiting on a lot of forensics."

